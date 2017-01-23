CORRECTED-Beyond Pokemon Go: augmented reality catches Jon Hamm at Sundance

(Corrects Gasking's title to "co-founder" from "founder and
By Piya Sinha-Roy
PARK CITY, Utah Jan 23 Attendees at the
Sundance Film Festival can use augmented reality (AR) to hang
out with "Mad Men" star Jon Hamm or assemble a human brain, as
makers of the new immersive technology seek to engage
independent filmmakers.
The Sundance premiere of "Marjorie Prime," a film starring
Hamm as a hologram character, gave virtual reality (VR) startup
8i the chance create the 'HoloHamm,' an AR hologram of Hamm to
drum up buzz for the movie.
Viewers pan a mobile device across a room and Hamm will
appear on their screens as if he is in that location, and
interact using pre-recorded phrases.
"This really opens up lots of promotional opportunities in
entertainment," said Linc Gasking, 8i co-founder.
Niantic Inc's Pokemon Go mobile game became the first mass
market adoption of AR last July. Players used their mobile
phones to capture animated characters that appeared in real
locations.
Unlike VR, where headset users can watch a 360-degree story,
AR renders virtual images over real life settings and can be
viewed on a smartphone other device.
Tech advisers Digi-Capital issued a forecast this month that
the AR market would be $83 billion by 2021.
The Hamm hologram was created in a few hours using cameras
to capture the actor in 360 degrees, Gasking said. It is more
cost-effective to create than VR because it layers digital
images over a real life set, as opposed to creating an entire
virtual 3D world.
The 10-day annual Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah,
has featured VR for the past five years at its New Frontier
showcase, where independent filmmakers have created 360-degree
stories viewed using a headset, like Google Cardboard or Oculus
Rift.
When Pokemon Go became an instant hit, New Frontier
programmer Shari Frilot, who spent two years putting the AR
showcase together, said "I thought this is definitely the year
to do this because people will be looking for AR."
"Pleasant Places" digitally layers images of Vincent Van
Gogh's legendary Provence paintings over landscape videos. "Full
Turn" sees two tablet screens spinning together to create a
360-degree animated sequence.
"Journey to the Center of the Natural Machine," by AR
headset company Meta, allows two people wearing headsets to view
and interact with the same experience through the human brain.
The headsets feature transparent visors which become the screen.
The company wants to create education entertainment pieces,
said Daniella Segal, Meta's head of experiences.
The Meta 2 headset is priced at $949, a third of the cost of
Microsoft Corp's $3,000 Hololens headset, and is aimed
at developers to create applications.
"You can take something that may feel very cutting edge and
very technological and make it something that every person can
find the value in," Segal said.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by David Gregorio)