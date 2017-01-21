REFILE-With Oscars in sight, Amazon, Netflix lead streaming at Sundance

(Fixes typo in paragraph 7)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
PARK CITY, Utah Jan 20 After revolutionizing
television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming
networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins,
and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more
awards-worthy fare.
Amazon.com Inc raised eyebrows when it paid $10
million for the North American distribution rights to Sundance
drama "Manchester By the Sea" last year. But the film is now the
frontrunner to win Casey Affleck an Oscar for best actor, which
would be the first Academy Award for a streaming platform.
Netflix Inc had four documentaries in previous Oscar
races, but has yet to win the coveted accolade. Its
documentaries "13th" and "The Ivory Game" have been shortlisted
this year for Oscar nominations, announced Tuesday, along with
Amazon's "Gleason."
"An Oscar would be really great for the filmmakers," Netflix
Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in an interview. "We've
campaigned four times and it'd be really great to see it through
to the finish line."
Netflix and Amazon both plan to increase 2017 spending to
create and market original movies and series and are being
watched closely this year at Sundance, the premiere U.S.
independent film festival.
Liesl Copland, partner and finance and distribution agent at
talent agency William Morris Endeavor, which sold "Manchester"
to Amazon, said each streaming platform offers filmmakers very
different models.
"Amazon is very much a pro at integrating the theatrical
release, Netflix is very much doing things for their large,
international subscriber base, and now Hulu is working more like
a pay television network," Copland said.
Amazon acquired its first Sundance film, music documentary
"Long Strange Trip," on Wednesday, and plans to release it to
U.S. and U.K. Prime subscribers in May.
Filmmaker Amir Bar-Lev said he was drawn to Amazon's global
reach and ability to air the entirety of his four-hour film
across six parts.
"We showed this film to a number of people and everyone was
excited, but the guys from Amazon really understood the film on
a level I hadn't really experienced," Bar-Lev said.
Netflix, with 94 million global subscribers, entered
Sundance this year having already purchased six films and two
documentary series, including sci-fi drama "The Discovery,"
which will air on March 31, and documentary "Casting JonBenet,"
debuting in April.
"We acquired films ahead of Sundance so that we could really
showcase them at the festival," Sarandos said.
He said the strategy was in part to capitalize on publicity
at the festival. Netflix will release the films exclusively soon
after their Sundance premieres.
STUDIOS VS STREAMING
Amazon this year has offered filmmakers showcasing movies at
Sundance bonuses of up to $100,000 for two-year distribution
rights, with the first year exclusive to the platform, Variety
reported this week.
Filmmaker Mynette Louie criticized the offer on Facebook,
saying the bonus undervalued filmmaking costs.
She later updated her Facebook post saying Amazon told her
the offer was aimed at filmmakers self-distributing their films
and that the bonus was to help them secure a theatrical or
video-on-demand release prior to streaming on Amazon by
September. The platform will also pay royalties per stream.
After acquiring Sundance comedies "Joshy" and "Hunt for the
Wilderpeople" last year, Hulu, co-owned by Twenty-First Century
Fox Inc, Walt Disney Co's ABC, Comcast Corp's
NBC and Time Warner Inc's TBS, said it has
increased its presence at Sundance this year.
It hopes to partner with major distributors to score
exclusive streaming rights to theatrical films.
For independent filmmakers, streaming platforms offer a
different model to film studios, whose revenues are mainly
garnered from the theatrical box office, which is often
dominated by big budget studio movies.
Filmmakers may receive more money upfront with streaming
companies and reach a bigger audience than a theatrical release.
"I don't think that's a bad thing for the filmmakers,"
Sarandos said with a laugh.
Netflix paid $12 million in 2015 for the $6 million war film
"Beasts of No Nation."
"Did people question Amazon paying $10 million for the North
American rights to "Manchester by the Sea" last year? They did.
Does it seem smart now? It does," said Copland.
