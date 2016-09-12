'Queen of Katwe' brings uplifting underdog chess tale to Toronto

TORONTO, Sept 12 Chess may not be the most
visual of sports to watch in a film, but the true story of an
impoverished Ugandan girl overcoming obstacles to become a chess
champion transcends the game, according to the cast of "Queen of
Katwe."
The Walt Disney Co film, out in theaters on Sept.
23, is a "life-affirming African story," star David Oyelowo told
Reuters at the red-carpet premiere on Saturday at the Toronto
International Film Festival.
"As someone of African descent, we don't see enough of that
I believe in cinema, in the press as well, so I'm very proud to
see a story like this made by Disney as well," Oyelowo added.
"Queen of Katwe" follows the story of Phiona Mutesi, a young
girl with no education being raised by her single mother and
siblings in Katwe, an impoverished district of the capital,
Kampala.
The real Phiona Mutesi, aged around 20 years old now, and
Robert Katende also attended the premiere on Saturday, with the
young chess champion saying she could not believe a movie had
been made about her life.
"I'm just a person from nowhere and now I'm coming to this.
I can't believe it. It's just exciting," she said.
In the film, Phiona is introduced to chess through charity
worker Robert Katende, played by Oyelowo, who encourages Katwe
uneducated children to play the strategy game, likening it to
their inherent survival instincts learned in the slums.
As Phiona starts to beat all her challengers, Katende takes
her and the Katwe children to compete in tournaments with
players from wealthier backgrounds and education. The young girl
often doubts her abilities, but her coach keeps guiding her to
believe in herself.
Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o, who plays Phiona's fiercely
protective and indefatigable mother, Harriet, said that while
she was not yet a mother, she learned about the selflessness of
motherhood.
"It's almost like your heart is dislocated and running
around and just feeling the fear, inhabiting the fear of a
mother letting her chicks out every day to survive," she said.
Director Mira Nair said she had lived in Kampala for 27
years and brought her own experience of the city and culture to
the film.
Nair said she wanted to portray "the country from within,
feeling the dignity and the complete joy even during the best of
struggles."
