Netflix makes big splash in Venice's film lagoon

| VENICE, Sept 3
VENICE, Sept 3 Venice may be the world's oldest
film festival, but this year it is pioneering what may well
become the future of cinema as Netflix screens two films here,
one of them its first feature and a contender for the top prize.
"Beasts of No Nation" stars Idris Elba -- who previously
portrayed Nelson Mandela in the biopic "Mandela: The Long Walk
to Freedom" -- as an African warlord who uses young boys as
child soldiers.
Billed as a "Netflix Original Film", it is based on the
novel of the same name by Uzodinma Iweala and is directed by
American Cary Fukunaga ("Sin Nombre", "Jane Eyre").
Another Netflix film being shown out of competition is the
documentary "Winter on Fire" about the 2014 Maidan protests that
brought down the Ukrainian government.
The Internet entertainment company's big-time presence at
one of Europe's most prestigious festivals has drawn a lot of
attention.
In some quarters Netflix is seen as a challenge to the
traditional movie distribution business, particularly the
multiplexes which normally might pick up a film starring Elba,
who is frequently touted as possible James Bond material.
"What's interesting about Netflix being here is that like
Amazon, like other companies that aren't necessarily known for
original content, they're really beginning to put something out,
they're expanding themselves," Jay Weissberg, European-based
critic for trade publication Variety, told Reuters.
"Is it a game changer? It's difficult to tell at this
point."
Netflix, through a public relations representative present
at the festival, declined a request to comment to Reuters on the
company's reasons for launching the films in Venice.
But the directors for the two Netflix films here said they
saw great potential in getting their work to larger audiences
through Netflix.
The company reported in July that it had added 2.4 million
customers in international markets in the quarter, taking its
total to more than 65 million users worldwide.
"Of course I want everyone to see it on the big screen in a
dark room with people they don't know and watch it from
beginning to end, uninterrupted by anything in their home or
anything else," director Fukunaga said in an interview.
"But, ultimately, thousands of people are going to be
watching it in a different way.
"And what you want in the end is more eyes on the story and
the people who have gone to the cinema will hopefully still go
to the cinema and the people who maybe never would have gone to
the cinema will now have it right in front of them on Netflix."
Evgeny Afineevsky, director of the Ukrainian documentary
"Winter on Fire", also said that Netflix would allow his film to
reach a much larger audience.
"As a filmmaker in one moment I am able to share my story
with millions and millions of people," he told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Mike Davidson, Francis Maguire and
Duarte Garrido; Editing by Mark Heinrich)