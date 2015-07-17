U.S. judge says Internet streaming service should be treated like cable

| NEW YORK, July 16
NEW YORK, July 16 A U.S. judge ruled on Thursday
that online television service FilmOn X LLC should be treated
like a traditional cable system in order to transmit the
programs of the nation's broadcasters over the Internet.
The ruling, coming as consumer TV-watching habits are
increasingly migrating to the Internet, is the first to first to
view a streaming service like a cable provider and could have
major implications for broadcasters if it is upheld by higher
courts.
Broadcasters have been aggressively litigating against such
services, contending they violate their copyrights and threaten
their ability to generate advertising and control subscription
fees.
U.S. District Judge George Wu in Los Angeles said in his
ruling that FilmOn X is entitled to a compulsory license under
the Copyright Act to retransmit the broadcasters' programs if it
meets the law's requirements.
Acknowledging the major commercial consequences of his
decision, Wu said he would allow an immediate appeal to the 9th
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
He also left in place an injunction against FilmOn X's
operations that the broadcasters had won in 2012, so FilmOn will
still not able to stream their content pending the appeal.
"The broadcasters have been trying to keep their foot on the
throat of innovation," said FilmOn X's lawyer, Ryan Baker, in an
interview. "The court's decision today is a win for technology
and for the American public."
In a statement, Fox Networks said the opinion
"contravenes all legal precedent" and vowed to appeal.
The dispute stems from two lawsuits that Fox, Walt Disney
Co's ABC network, CBS Corp, Comcast Corp's
NBCUniversal and several others filed against FilmOn X
in 2012.
The networks successfully shut down Aereo, a more prominent
competitor to FilmOn X, when the U.S. Supreme Court in June,
2014 said that company violated the broadcasters' copyrights in
retransmitting their programs to subscribers' devices via the
Internet.
Aereo then tried to argue in a Manhattan federal court it
should be seen as analogous to cable, eligible for a compulsory
license. The judge in that case disagreed. The company, backed
by Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp, has since gone bankrupt.
Both Aereo and FilmOn X, founded by Internet entrepreneur
Alki David, use similar technology that allows viewers to watch
network television captured via remote antennas and sent over
the Internet.
The case is Fox Television Stations, Inc v. FilmOn X, LLC,
in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of
California, No. 12-cv-6921.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)