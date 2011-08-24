UPDATE 2-Fibre maker Filtrona eyes expansion via buyouts

(Adds CEO and analyst comments; updates share price)

* Sees buyout opportunities particularly in PFP - CEO

* Says Reid buy to add to earnings from 2012

* H1 adj pretax profit 39.5 mln stg vs 34.6 mln last year

* Raises interim dividend 10 pct to 3.3p

By Tresa Sherin Morera

BANGALORE, Aug 24 British plastic and fibre products supplier Filtrona Plc will scout for acquisitions as it plans to widen its business into new geographies, its chief executive said.

"M&A is a key corner stone of what we are trying to do, what we will be doing," CEO Colin Day told Reuters on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the company, which posted higher profits in the first half led by price increases, said it agreed to buy Reid Supply, a U.S. distributor of industrial components, for up to $32 million to expand its presence in the region.

"Across all four divisions, particularly in protection & finishing products (PFP) and porous products, there are large number of businesses that range from somewhat smaller that what we have announced today to 200-300 million dollars/pounds/euros size operations," Day said.

Filtrona, which also comprises coated & security and filter products units, expects the acquisition of Michigan-based Reid Supply to add to its earnings from 2012. Reid Supply's products include hardware, handles, clamps and fasteners.

"It is not going to drill a hole through the P&L (profit and loss), but it will be positive this year. We will start to see the real benefits from 2012," Day added.

Filtrona, which supplies plastic products to hydraulics industry and filters to tobacco companies, posted a 17 percent rise in first-half pretax profit before items at 39.5 million pounds ($65.2 million) after it successfully passed the hike in raw material prices to its customers.

January-June sales grew 8 percent to 268.6 million pounds.

"Top line acceleration looks very broadly spread across all divisions which is encouraging," UBS analyst Alex Hugh wrote in a note to clients, while keeping his "buy" rating on the stock.

In February, Filtrona said it was taking steps to tackle a rise in raw material prices and that it was well-positioned to grow in 2011.

The company's shares, which have gained more than a quarter of their value since the beginning of the year, were up 5.3 percent at 331.7 pence at 0923 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.606 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)