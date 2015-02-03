版本:
U.S. secures $480 million in debt relief for Corinthian students

WASHINGTON Feb 3 The U.S. government said on Tuesday that the operators of Corinthian Colleges will agree to provide $480 million in debt forgiveness to students who took out risky private loans.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Department of Education also said that ECMC Group, the new owner for a number of the colleges, has agreed to cease operating a private student loan program for seven years and take other steps to better protect consumers.

The deal comes after the CFPB sued Corinthian Colleges in September over "Genesis loans" that required students to make monthly payments while attending school. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Will Dunham)
