BBVA says not selling any assets in Latin America

SANTIAGO Dec 14 Spanish bank BBVA need not sell assets or stock of its Latin America units to meet new European capital requirements and instead plans to expand in Colombia and Chile, the regional head of the group said.

Vicente Rodero, in a Reuters interview, said the bank is strong and will easily achieve its requirements.

"We have no capital issues and the strategic vision of the group is to continue growing in emerging economies," he said.

"We do not need to sell any investments in the region," Rodero said on the sidelines of a state-sponsored investment conference in Chilean capital Santiago.

Fellow Spanish bank Santander said late last month that it will sell a 7.8 percent stake in Santander Chile , worth around $1 billion.

Santander said it aims to boost its core capital to 10 percent by June 30. The euro zone debt crisis has make funding scarce and deterred banks from issuing bonds.

The BBVA executive said the bank's Latin American units are in a good position to ward off fallout from external shocks and he said he did not expect Latin American customer defaults to rise in 2012 despite expected lower growth in the region.

"Investment is increasing, clients still have a lot of liquidity and they are being very punctual with their payments," he said.

Rodero said that BBVA was interested in gaining more market share in Chile and Colombia, where the bank has been exploring some options, without specifying.

BBVA already has a strong presence in Argentina, Peru, Uruguay, Paraguay and Venezuela while Mexico is one of its main divisions outside Spain.

"Latin America is in a better position than ever to defend itself against the crisis," Rodero said.