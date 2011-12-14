BBVA says not selling any assets in Latin America

| SANTIAGO
SANTIAGO Dec 14 Spanish bank BBVA need not
sell assets or stock of its Latin America units to meet new
European capital requirements and instead plans to expand in
Colombia and Chile, the regional head of the group said.
Vicente Rodero, in a Reuters interview, said the bank is
strong and will easily achieve its requirements.
"We have no capital issues and the strategic vision of the
group is to continue growing in emerging economies," he said.
"We do not need to sell any investments in the region,"
Rodero said on the sidelines of a state-sponsored investment
conference in Chilean capital Santiago.
Fellow Spanish bank Santander said late last month
that it will sell a 7.8 percent stake in Santander Chile , worth around $1 billion.
Santander said it aims to boost its core capital to 10
percent by June 30. The euro zone debt crisis has make funding
scarce and deterred banks from issuing bonds.
The BBVA executive said the bank's Latin American units are
in a good position to ward off fallout from external shocks and
he said he did not expect Latin American customer defaults to
rise in 2012 despite expected lower growth in the region.
"Investment is increasing, clients still have a lot of
liquidity and they are being very punctual with their
payments," he said.
Rodero said that BBVA was interested in gaining more market
share in Chile and Colombia, where the bank has been exploring
some options, without specifying.
BBVA already has a strong presence in Argentina, Peru,
Uruguay, Paraguay and Venezuela while Mexico is one of its main
divisions outside Spain.
"Latin America is in a better position than ever to defend
itself against the crisis," Rodero said.