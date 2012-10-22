Brazil's Rousseff to press for lower fees for card users-report

* Rousseff wants acquirers to cut fees, Estado says
* Government seeks end to card exclusivity accords
* Rousseff's office did not comment on Estado report
SAO PAULO, Oct 22 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff will press card payment processors to charge less for
clearing food voucher, debit and credit card transactions, in a
renewed step to slash the cost of financial services in Latin
America's largest economy, O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper
reported on Monday.
Rousseff wants policymakers to figure out ways to cut fees
in the sector, Estado said, without saying how it obtained the
information. A spokeswoman at the Presidential palace in
Brasilia was not available to comment on the report.
A decline in local borrowing costs to single-digit levels
and the massive use of cards as an alternative, rather than a
substitute, for cash is drawing increased attention from
regulators over the way the $400 billion a year industry
behaves. Last week, Aldo Mendes, the central bank director in
charge of monetary policy, said that fees charged by so-called
merchant acquirers are "declining, but not as fast as we wish."
Late last year, the central bank said in an annual report on
the card payment processing sector that incumbent acquirers are
bearing the brunt of declining fees and the entry of new
competitors - indicating that policymakers would not press for
regulatory changes in the industry.
According to the report, the government wants an end to
exclusivity agreements between acquirers, the companies that get
card transactions settled, and brands such as Visa and
MasterCard. Mendes said that the central bank endorses the end
of such accords as a way to encourage competition in the sector.
For months, analysts have feared that potential regulatory
changes to the card processing industry could erode profit
margins for Cielo, the nation's largest merchant
acquirer and currently the only listed company in the sector, by
lowering incentives to use cards in favor of cash.
According to the Estado report, the government might press
for reductions in some fees during the year-end holiday season -
usually the busiest for retailers. Merchant discount rates, or
the fee that acquirers charge customers to have their
transactions cleared, at around 4 percent of the value of the
purchase with a credit card, is "too high," Estado said, citing
government sources.
In the case of food vouchers, the government is unhappy that
fees charged by acquirers are even higher, Estado said.
Equipment rental fees, known in the industry as POS fees, have
declined significantly over the past year, the newspaper said.