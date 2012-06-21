版本:
2012年 6月 22日

Drugstore chain Brazil Pharma prices share offering

SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazil Pharma, the drugstore chain controlled by local investment banking giant BTG Pactual, and shareholders raised 64.75 million reais ($31.4 million) in a follow-on share offering, as a recent ease in risk aversion helped the company sell its stock at a slight discount.

Shareholders led by Alvaro José da Silveira and Diocesmar de Faria sold a total 7 million common shares at 9.25 reais ($4.50) apiece, according to a securities filing. The price was 2.6 percent below Brazil Pharma's closing price of 9.50 reais on Thursday.

