TABLE-Bank Itaú BBA tops Brazil's M&A first-quarter rankings

April 1 The following is a table with rankings
for merger and acquisition activity in Brazil in the first
quarter, as compiled by Thomson Reuters on Tuesday.
 
    Mergers and acquisitions activity in Brazil had an
encouraging start to the year, as buyers took advantage of a
weaker currency and cheaper valuations to clinch deals in Latin
America's largest economy.
    Companies announced about $14.21 billion worth of deals in
Brazil during the first quarter, up from $5.12 billion a year
earlier, according to a quarterly Thomson Reuters report on M&A
activity released on Tuesday. 
    About 108 deals were announced in the past three months,
down from 132 a year ago.
    
-- RANKING VALUE INCLUDING NET DEBT OF TARGET
        FINANCIAL ADVISER      VALUE OF     VALUE OF    PRIOR
                                DEALS        DEALS      YEAR'S
                               (Q1 2014)   (Q1 2013)   RANKING
  1          Itaú BBA         $9.452 bln   $1.460 bln     2
  2         Rothschild        $6.276 bln      n.a.       n.a.
  3    Grupo BTG Pactual SA   $6.189 bln   $1.720 bln     1
                                                       
  4      Bank of America      $2.689 bln   $113.2 mln     11
          Merrill Lynch                                
  5    Goldman Sachs Group    $2.205 bln   $770.3 mln     5
               Inc                                     
  5    Morgan Stanley & Co    $2.205 bln      n.a.       n.a.
  5   Credit Suisse Group AG  $2.205 bln   $1.050 bln     4
  8     Banco Santander SA    $929.7 mln      n.a.       n.a.
  9        Barclays Plc       $229.7 mln   $208.1 mln     7
  9    Patria Investimentos   $229.7 mln      n.a.       n.a.
  9         Lazard Ltd        $229.7 mln      n.a.       n.a.
  9       Citigroup Inc       $229.7 mln      n.a.       n.a.
              TOTAL           $14.210 bln  $5.121 bln     -
     
 -- NUMBER OF DEALS 
    
        FINANCIAL ADVISER      NUMBER OF   NUMBER OF    PRIOR
                                 DEALS       DEALS      YEAR'S
                               (Q1 2014)   (Q1 2013)   RANKING
  1          Itaú BBA             18           6          1
  2    Grupo BTG Pactual SA       11           6          1
  3         Rothschild             6           1          6
  4      Bank of America           5           1          6
          Merrill Lynch                                
  4     Banco Santander SA         5           1          6
  6    Morgan Stanley & Co         3          n.a.       n.a.
  6   Credit Suisse Group AG       3           4          3
  8    Goldman Sachs Group         2           1          6
               Inc                                     
  9        Barclays Plc            1           2          5
  9    Patria Investimentos        1           1          6
  9         Lazard Ltd             1           1          6
  9       Citigroup inc            1          n.a.       n.a.
              TOTAL               108         132         -
 
 (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)
