Buyouts to boost Brazil M&A deals after slow start

* Private equity, wealth funds to foster Brazil takeovers
* Citigroup, Itau lead Brazil M&A ranks in value, deals
* Mubadala-EBX deal not included in first-quarter ranking
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves
SAO PAULO, April 3 Buyouts led by private equity
and sovereign wealth funds should help propel merger and
acquisition activity in Brazil this year after a flat first
quarter, according to investment bankers.
Even as an economic slowdown and buyer caution put the
brakes on dealmaking, Brazil's diversified economy -- the
world's sixth-biggest and Latin America's largest -- still lured
a large number of sophisticated investors, Thomson Reuters said
in its quarterly M&A report.
Companies announced about $21.95 billion worth of deals in
Brazil in the first quarter, up 5.6 percent from a year earlier,
the report showed. The number of deals -- 175 -- was nearly
unchanged from 174 in the first quarter of 2011.
Brazil's economy slowed abruptly in the second half of last
year and is unlikely to rebound strongly before June. So far
this has only slightly weakened Brazil's bustling job market,
the nation's main engine of growth in recent years, but has
hampered manufacturing and lessened incentives for companies to
merge, some analysts said.
Bankers expect M&A activity to gain traction in coming
months as retail, consumer goods and infrastructure companies
try to add scale and financial muscle by tying up with rivals.
Global buyout firms, flush with cash after raising $6.3 billion
for their Brazil investments in 2011, may drive such a recovery.
Take private equity, for instance. About half of last year's
Latin American buyouts took place in Brazil, where 64 percent of
the region's capital commitments were invested, the New
York-based Latin American Venture Capital Association said last
month.
"Investors are ready to invest heavily and do the long-term
investment in the country," said Jean Dreyer, a managing
director for Citigroup's global investment banking unit. "The
market is very positive, and this should continue for a long
period."
Citigroup Global Banking & Markets, as the unit is known,
led the first-quarter rankings in Brazil based on deal value
after advising on two transactions worth a combined $8.15
billion, the data showed.
Citigroup's Brazil bankers, led by industry veteran André
Kok, advised banking giant Itaú Unibanco Holding on
its $6.82 billion plan to take card payment company Redecard
private.
Kok, who last year left Itaú Unibanco's Itaú BBA investment
banking unit after six years there, also led the team advising
Infravix and partners on the purchase of a $1.33 billion license
to remodel and operate the Brasilia airport.
Citigroup also was one of two advisers for Abu Dhabi state
investment fund Mubadala's purchase of a $2 billion
stake in Brazil's EBX, an investment holding company controlled
by Eike Batista, the nation's richest man. The deal was not
included on the rankings because it took place between Mubadala
and a U.S.-based investment firm controlled by Batista.
Mubadala oversees $46 billion in assets.
ITAÚ BBA
The other adviser to Mubadala was Goldman Sachs Group
. Itaú BBA, which ranked second in the quarter with
advisory work on deals worth $7.82 billion, helped EBX on the
transaction.
"The Mubadala deal is a proxy of what we could see in coming
months, as Brazil continues to attract strategic pools of new
capital and more sophisticated investor classes," said Fernando
Iunes, global head of investment banking for Itaú BBA.
Itaú BBA worked on nine deals, more than any other top 20
firm in the rankings during the first quarter, the Thomson
Reuters data showed.
The nine transactions included CPFL Energia's
$683 million purchase of utilities BVP and SPE Lacenas
Participações between the end of February and the beginning of
this month.
Itaú BBA was also one of the advisors to parent Itaú
Unibanco Holding on the Redecard deal.
Foreign and local banks kept betting on investment banking
as a stable source of earnings despite the slower economy and a
possible slump in fees. Fees in Brazil probably fell to about
$800 million last year from $1.1 billion in 2010, according to
estimates from leading investment bankers.
"All the major investment banks have a presence in Brazil,"
Citigroup's Dreyer said. "In terms of fees ... the competition
is adding some pressure, but this is not surprising as Brazil is
a mature and sophisticated market."
BR Partners, an independent investment banking firm led by
former Citigroup and Goldman Sachs banker Ricardo Lacerda,
clinched the third spot in rankings by advising on deals worth
$7.08 billion.
The following is Thomson Reuters' ranking for announced M&A
deals for Brazil in the first quarter:
===============================================================
FINANCIAL ADVISER VALUE RANK NUMBER OF MARKET
OF DEALS 2012 2011 2012 DEALS SHARE
===============================================================
Citigroup GB&M $8.15 bln 1 7 2 37.2 pct
Itaú BBA $7.82 bln 2 3 9 35.6 pct
BR Partners $7.08 bln 3 23 3 32.3 pct
Rothschild & Co $6.82 bln 4 - 1 31.1 pct
BNP Paribas $4.79 bln 5 - 1 21.8 pct
Morgan Stanley & Co $938 mln 6 16 5 4.3 pct
BTG Pactual $746 mln 7 13 3 3.4 pct
Ernst & Young LLP $632 mln 8 - 1 2.9 pct
==============================================================