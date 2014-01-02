版本:
TABLE-BTG Pactual tops Brazil M&A rankings in 2013

Jan 2 The following is a table with rankings for
merger-and- acquisition activity in Brazil last year, as
compiled by Thomson Reuters on Thursday. 
    In 2013, companies announced $74.430 billion worth of deals
in Brazil, up about 5.7 percent from $70.40 billion a year
earlier, according to the Thomson Reuters quarterly report on
M&A. In 2011, there were $80.59 billion in deals, and in 2010,
there were $164.29 billion. 
    In terms of the number of deals, 2013 was not that favorable
for M&A bankers, the report showed. About 611 deals were
announced last year, down from 823 in 2012. Numbers are
expressed in U.S. dollars, unless specified.
    
-- RANKING VALUE INCLUDING NET DEBT OF TARGET
        FINANCIAL ADVISER      VALUE OF     VALUE OF    PRIOR
                                 DEALS       DEALS      YEAR'S
                                (2013)       (2012)    RANKING
  1    Grupo BTG Pactual SA   $34.547 bln   $15.879       4
                                              bln      
  2    Morgan Stanley & Co    $21.305 bln  $6.353 bln     11
  3   Credit Suisse Group AG  $19.713 bln   $26.282       1
                                             bln       
  4      Bank of America      $18.470 bln   $14.428       7
          Merrill Lynch                       bln      
  5        Barclays Plc       $16.568 bln  $3.812 bln     15
  6    Banco Espirito Santo   $15.718 bln     n.a.       n.a.
             SGPS SA                                   
  7       BNP Paribas SA      $15.718 bln  $5.057 bln     13
  8          Itaú BBA         $12.243 bln   $18.785       2
                                              bln      
  9        Bradesco BBI       $11.207 bln   $11.402       9
                                              bln      
 10    Goldman Sachs Group    $7.959 bln    $14.335       8
               Inc                            bln      
     
 -- NUMBER OF DEALS 
    
        FINANCIAL ADVISER      NUMBER OF   NUMBER OF    PRIOR
                                 DEALS       DEALS      YEAR'S
                                (2013)       (2012)    RANKING
  1    Grupo BTG Pactual SA       51           73         1
  2          Itaú BBA             46           69         2
  3   Credit Suisse Group AG      29           43         3
  4        Bradesco BBI           20           35         4
  5         Rothschild            13           17         5
  6    Morgan Stanley & Co        13           12         10
  7    Goldman Sachs Group        12           12         10
               Inc                                     
  8     Banco BR Partners         10           15         6
  9     Banco Santander SA         9           15         6
 10      Bank of America           9           13         8
          Merrill Lynch

