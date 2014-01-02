TABLE-BTG Pactual tops Brazil M&A rankings in 2013

Jan 2 The following is a table with rankings for
merger-and- acquisition activity in Brazil last year, as
compiled by Thomson Reuters on Thursday.
In 2013, companies announced $74.430 billion worth of deals
in Brazil, up about 5.7 percent from $70.40 billion a year
earlier, according to the Thomson Reuters quarterly report on
M&A. In 2011, there were $80.59 billion in deals, and in 2010,
there were $164.29 billion.
In terms of the number of deals, 2013 was not that favorable
for M&A bankers, the report showed. About 611 deals were
announced last year, down from 823 in 2012. Numbers are
expressed in U.S. dollars, unless specified.
-- RANKING VALUE INCLUDING NET DEBT OF TARGET
FINANCIAL ADVISER VALUE OF VALUE OF PRIOR
DEALS DEALS YEAR'S
(2013) (2012) RANKING
1 Grupo BTG Pactual SA $34.547 bln $15.879 4
bln
2 Morgan Stanley & Co $21.305 bln $6.353 bln 11
3 Credit Suisse Group AG $19.713 bln $26.282 1
bln
4 Bank of America $18.470 bln $14.428 7
Merrill Lynch bln
5 Barclays Plc $16.568 bln $3.812 bln 15
6 Banco Espirito Santo $15.718 bln n.a. n.a.
SGPS SA
7 BNP Paribas SA $15.718 bln $5.057 bln 13
8 Itaú BBA $12.243 bln $18.785 2
bln
9 Bradesco BBI $11.207 bln $11.402 9
bln
10 Goldman Sachs Group $7.959 bln $14.335 8
Inc bln
-- NUMBER OF DEALS
FINANCIAL ADVISER NUMBER OF NUMBER OF PRIOR
DEALS DEALS YEAR'S
(2013) (2012) RANKING
1 Grupo BTG Pactual SA 51 73 1
2 Itaú BBA 46 69 2
3 Credit Suisse Group AG 29 43 3
4 Bradesco BBI 20 35 4
5 Rothschild 13 17 5
6 Morgan Stanley & Co 13 12 10
7 Goldman Sachs Group 12 12 10
Inc
8 Banco BR Partners 10 15 6
9 Banco Santander SA 9 15 6
10 Bank of America 9 13 8
Merrill Lynch