TABLE-Santander, Itaú BBA top Brazil's M&A first-half rankings

July 2 The following is a table with rankings
for mergers and acquisitions activity in Brazil in the first
half, as compiled by Thomson Reuters on Wednesday.
 
    Mergers and acquisitions activity in Brazil will gain steam
by year-end as economic and political risks ease, helping
companies and private-equity firms looking for takeover targets
sharpen their focus on the country's long-term potential.
    Companies announced about $28.328 billion worth of deals in
Brazil in the year through June 30, up 34 percent from $21.006
billion a year earlier, a quarterly Thomson Reuters report on
M&A activity showed on Wednesday. About 221 deals were announced
in the first six months, down from 303 a year earlier.
    
-- RANKING VALUE INCLUDING NET DEBT OF TARGET
       FINANCIAL ADVISER     VALUE OF     VALUE OF     PRIOR
                              DEALS        DEALS       YEAR'S
                             (H1 2014)    (H1 2013)   RANKING
  1    Banco Santander SA   $15.160 bln  $3.682 bln      7
  2        Rothschild       $12.956 bln  $1.522 bln      9
  3         Itaú BBA        $11.058 bln  $9.867 bln      1
  4   Goldman Sachs Group   $9.026 bln   $4.985 bln      5
              Inc                                     
  5   Grupo BTG Pactual SA  $8.525 bln   $7.504 bln      3
  6   Credit Suisse Group   $7.627 bln   $7.370 bln      4
               AG                                     
  7          UBS AG         $6.680 bln   $626.3 mln      12
  8     Estáter Gestão e    $5.422 bln      n.a.        n.a.
            Finanças                                  
  8   Banco Brasil Plural   $5.422 bln      n.a.        n.a.
               SA                                     
 10      Citigroup Inc      $2.933 bln   $1.369 bln      10
             TOTAL          $28.328 bln  $21.006 bln     -
     
 -- NUMBER OF DEALS 
    
        FINANCIAL ADVISER     NUMBER OF   NUMBER OF    PRIOR
                                DEALS       DEALS      YEAR'S
                              (H1 2014)   (H1 2013)   RANKING
  1         Itaú BBA             36           26         1
  2   Grupo BTG Pactual SA       17           18         2
  3    Banco Santander SA        14           6          5
  4        Rothschild             9           6          5
  5    Goldman Sachs Group        6           6          5
               Inc                                    
  5      Bank of America          6           3          9
          Merrill Lynch                               
  5      Banco Fator SA           6           1          20
  8    Morgan Stanley & Co        5           4          8
  8    Credit Suisse Group        5           8          4
               AG                                     
  8       Citigroup Inc           5           1          20
              TOTAL              221         303         -
 
 (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
