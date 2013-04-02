Caution drives Brazil M&A deals to worst start since 2005

* Bankers see 79 pct drop in value of deals as temporary * Conclusion of key deals put off on price disagreements * Six local banks join top-ten M&A ranks for first time By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves SAO PAULO, April 2 Mergers and acquisitions activity in Brazil this year got off to its worst start since 2005 as buyers, fretting over growing state intervention and a weak economy, held off on some sizeable deals to get better terms. Companies announced $6.069 billion worth of deals in Brazil between January and March, down about 79 percent from a year earlier, according to a quarterly Thomson Reuters report on M&A activity. That's the lowest total for the first quarter since $4.68 billion in M&A deals were announced eight years ago. Some transactions that were slated to close early this year, like the sale of the local units of ThyssenKrupp AG and media giant Vivendi SA, were put off after bids came in below the asking price. The number of deals fell to 121 from 189 in the last quarter of 2012, the report said. Nonetheless, bankers are confident that a recovery could be right around the corner, citing a robust deal pipeline as buyout firms look out for takeover targets. They shrugged off the view that a timid M&A recovery, mounting government interference and a flagging economic expansion in Brazil are crimping deals. "It was a different start, but it wasn't bad. Valuations are attractive and buyers are looking for opportunities across the board," said Marco Gonçalves, head of M&A for BTG Pactual Group , whose bank topped the M&A rankings in Brazil in the first quarter. "Last quarter was sort of a transition period." The volume of M&A transactions fell to a five-year low in 2012 as government intervention in some sectors of the economy weighed on market sentiment and Brazil lost some clout with investors. President Dilma Rousseff put pressure on banks and utilities, creating uncertainty about returns in those sectors. That highlighted some of the policy risks in Latin America's largest country as the government used regulatory powers to strong-arm companies to invest more. Capital spending as a percentage of gross domestic product has fallen this year to the lowest level in almost two years, a trend the Rousseff administration is scrambling to reverse. For investment banks, which depend on merger advisory for about half their revenue in Brazil, recent signs that Rousseff is turning friendlier to businesses is positive. An unexpected fuel price hike, plans to sell ports to private investors, a renewed focus on fighting inflation and less pressure on banks to cut lending rates are fanning optimism among dealmakers. "It's premature to say that this year will be worse than last. The year simply started in a slow fashion, but we have a promising recovery ahead of us," said Fabio Mourão, managing director for M&A at Credit Suisse Group in São Paulo. Citigroup Inc.'s plan to sell its consumer financing unit and car dealership group CAOA's failed attempt to purchase bankrupt lender Banco BVA SA may only be finalized in coming months. Buyers are pressing for lower prices, while sellers might be taking advantage of robust valuations in the country. "It's an issue of the length of the gestation period of each transaction, which is getting longer," said Antonio Pereira, co-head of investment banking for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in Brazil. BTG PACTUAL LEADS M&A activity rose a meager 0.8 percent in the first quarter from the prior three months. Europe's debt crisis and an economic slowdown in China have investors and dealmakers cautious around the globe too. Banks are also likely to remain cautious, even if advisory work presents a sharp recovery. Staff and capital levels are widely seen as adequate, meaning that any recovery is unlikely to lead firms to hire massively or deploy additional resources or money into operations. "There's no easy deal anymore these days," said Alexandre Farkuh, head of M&A for Bradesco BBI, the investment-banking unit of Banco Bradesco SA. "Transactions are coming in smaller, but things should get better." During the first quarter, BTG Pactual, controlled by billionaire financier André Esteves, overtook Credit Suisse as Brazil's top M&A advisory firm in terms of deal size from the fourth quarter. The firm has become so influential that billionaire Eike Batista, struggling with a $20 billion drop in his fortune in the past year, turned to BTG Pactual to help him overhaul his businesses. Without taking into account the Batista-BTG Pactual deal, Gonçalves expects his area to "grow between 30 percent and 40 percent this year alone." Batista is seen to cut stakes in some of its holdings by half. BTG Pactual advised on $1.9 billion worth of transactions in the year through March 31, followed by Banco Santander SA - its best showing in the rankings since 2010. Gonçalves and his team at BTG Pactual helped sell language school Wise Up to education company Abril Educação SA for $443 million. Itaú BBA, a unit of Brazil's largest private-sector lender Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , advised Abril on the deal. Unlike counterparts in other emerging markets such as China, Brazilian banks have consistently bested their foreign rivals over the past two years at funding deals, forging stronger client ties and setting up distribution networks similar to those of global banks. Six local investment banks were among the Top 10 M&A advisors in Brazil for the first time, the report showed. One of them, Estater Gestão e Finanças, which ranked seventh, is an advisory-only shop, while Banco Brasil Plural and XP Investimentos figured in the top ten for the first time. BTG Pactual topped the ranking in number of deals advised with four, the same as Itaú BBA and Bradesco BBI. Itaú BBA ranked fifth in terms of value of transactions. INFRASTRUCTURE COMES TO THE RESCUE Foreign banks like Credit Suisse, which ranked sixth, will likely recoup ground in coming months as private equity and sovereign wealth funds look for advisors with a global reach to help them on their Brazilian deals. Pereira of Goldman Sachs expects M&A activity to recover as buyout firms - which last year poured a record $5.7 billion into their Brazil investments - resume purchases in the consumer goods and infrastructure sectors. He sees takeovers in the power industry gaining momentum in coming months. And strategic buyers, especially deep-pocketed local players in the mining, banking and consumer goods industries, are on the lookout for takeover targets in a country where more than 40 million people joined the middle class in the past decade, BTG Pactual's Gonçalves noted. Goldman Sachs advised E.ON SE on its $1 billion purchase of a 24.5 percent stake in Batista-controlled power utility MPX Energia SA. Credit Suisse advised mining outfit CMAA on its $72 million sale. The following is a table with year-to-date rankings: ================================================================ FINANCIAL ADVISER VALUE RANK NUMBER OF MARKET OF DEALS 2013 2012 DEALS SHARE ================================================================ BTG Pactual $1.900 bln 1 1 4 31.3 pct Banco Santander $1.393 bln 2 8 2 23.0 pct Bradesco BBI $1.033 bln 3 2 4 17.0 pct Goldman Sachs $703.8 mln 4 17 1 11.6 pct Itaú BBA $599.3 mln 5 4 4 9.9 pct Credit Suisse $343.7 mln 6 5 2 5.7 pct Estater Gestão $273.7 mln 7 - 1 4.5 pct Barclays $208.1 mln 8 - 2 3.4 pct XP Investimentos $135.6 mln 9 - 1 2.2 pct Brasil Plural $135.6 mln 10 - 1 2.2 pct ================================================================ INDUSTRY TOTAL $6.069 bln 121 ================================================================