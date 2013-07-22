Brazil firms boost hedges as currency swings, debt soars

* Rising value of NDFs contracted signals caution
* Dollar rose on concern of global surge in rates
* External company debt almost doubled since 2008
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, July 22 Brazilian companies, seeking
to buffer their growing foreign debt from the impact of a
surging U.S. dollar, are stepping up demand for hedges known as
non-deliverable forward contracts, data by Cetip SA Mercados
Organizados showed on Monday.
Non-financial companies had a long position on NDFs, as the
contracts are known, of $13.36 billion at the end of June, about
30 percent more than $10.27 billion last December. Short
positions, or bets that the dollar will weaken against the real,
rose 25 percent to $12.17 billion in the same period, the data
showed.
While it is hard to foresee whether the trend will continue
in the near future, the rising value of NDFs contracted means
companies want to avoid problems caused by a weakening currency
on their balance sheets, Fabio Zenaro, Cetip's senior vice
president for business development, said in an interview. Cetip
is Latin America's largest securities clearinghouse.
"What the numbers hint at is that there was probably a
decision by several companies to hedge against a sudden gain in
the dollar," Zenaro said.
The real has lost 8.2 percent of its value
against the dollar this year, and is now trading near a
four-year low. Still, the weaker real is expected to have a
modest impact on companies with dollar-denominated debt, unlike
what happened at the onset of the global financial crisis of
2008, when dozens of firms were rattled by a credit market
squeeze.
A growing current account deficit and sluggish growth in
Latin America's largest economy, coupled with expectations of
rising global interest rates, fueled this year's drop in the
real. A wave of government-sponsored mergers between ailing
companies followed the currency's sharp slump in the aftermath
of the 2008 crisis.
Investors worry that years of rampant government and
household spending have left Brazil's economy, and therefore
some of its bigger companies, vulnerable to global market
turmoil. The stock of foreign debt at Brazil's financial and
non-financial companies almost doubled to $169.9 billion at the
end of last year from $90 billion at the end of 2008.
NDFs, which are settled in dollars, have become a popular
currency hedging instrument among companies with a big chunk of
revenue and expenses being denominated in currencies that - like
the Brazilian real - are not fully convertible.
Companies are also increasing demand for other type of
hedging instruments, such as interest-rate swaps and commodities
futures, to cushion their businesses against sudden changes in
the cost of borrowing or raw materials, although at a slower
pace than with NDFs, Zenaro said.