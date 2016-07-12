UPDATE 2-U.S. charges proxy solicitation firm employees with fraud

(Adds details about case, statement from firm)
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON, July 12 U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday
announced criminal charges against five current and former
employees of leading proxy solicitation firm Georgeson, accusing
them of engaging in a fraudulent scheme to gain shareholder
voting information with bribes such as two tickets worth $1,400
to a Boston Celtics basketball game.
The case paints a picture of senior executives scrambling to
learn voting data to gain an edge in corporate elections.
Winning backing from big funds is key for investors out to
capture board seats or to limit executive pay, making a market
for proxy solicitors such as Georgeson, which tracks
shareholder votes and works for activists and stock issuers.
Prosecutors did not name Georgeson in their criminal
complaint, which charged conspiracy to commit wire fraud and
honest services wire fraud. It alleged the five people worked
together to bribe an employee of a prominent proxy advisory
firm, also not named.
A spokeswoman for Georgeson, a unit of Computershare Ltd
that calls itself the largest proxy solicitor, said in
an emailed statement that two of its current employees and three
former employees were charged.
"When allegations in this case surfaced in 2012, Georgeson
promptly and proactively contacted the SEC (the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission) and since that time has cooperated
fully with the investigation by the SEC and U.S. Attorney and
will continue to do so," the company said.
The filing states the bribes were paid to Brian Bennett, who
has pleaded guilty in a separate criminal case. Bennett has been
identified as a former employee of proxy adviser Institutional
Shareholder Services.
Legitimate methods for proxy solicitors include polling big
investors or checking their past views. But the Georgeson group
became too aggressive, according to a Federal Bureau of
Investigation agent's affidavit filed by prosecutors in U.S.
district court in Boston.
It lists several cases in which in exchange for tickets
Bennett provided details on the voting by investors in big
companies that had hired the proxy solicitor. It also states the
group conspired to defraud clients of their own employer by
billing them for some of the bribes, claiming they were
legitimate.
One of the Georgeson group sought so many details that at
one point Bennett wrote back, "Don't even try to ask me for
votes on all of these," according to the document.
Charged were Donna Ackerly and Richard Gottcent, both listed
as senior managing directors on Georgeson's website. Also
charged was Charles Garske, a former Georgeson employee now
working for rival proxy solicitor Okapi Partners, and two
others, Keith Haynes and Michael Sedlak.
Sedlak was fired by the proxy solicitor in 2012, and Haynes
was fired last month, according to the court filing. None of the
individuals or their attorneys responded directly to requests
for comment.
Officials said four of the five were arrested Tuesday
morning, and that the other, Garske, is expected to have an
initial court appearance later this week.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston and Nate Raymond in New
York; Editing by Tim McLaughlin and Steve Orlofsky)