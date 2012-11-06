City firms to axe 13,000 jobs in London in 2013 -thinktank

LONDON Nov 6 London's financial sector will lay
off 13,000 staff in 2013 after a weak year for dealmaking, a
study forecast on Tuesday, slashing employment in one of the
UK's key economic motors to its lowest since the early 1990s.
Financial firms in Europe's biggest financial centre have
now laid off more than 100,000 employees since a market peak in
2007, driven by four years of crisis that have brought a
wholesale reassessment of banks' role and business models.
Continuing cuts will bring job levels to a 20-year low in
2014, the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR)
predicted.
The Centre had previously expected banks and other financial
firms to add around 6,000 jobs next year but it said it now
expected a collapse in many business areas during 2012 and saw
little chance of a big rise in activity in 2013.
"The models indicate at best stabilisation during 2013/14
and a gentle rise thereafter," CEBR said in its statement.
The financial sector adds up to a bit over 10 percent of the
UK economy, more than construction or manufacturing, and is seen
by most analysts as a crucial factor in the long-running
economic boom that ended with the 2008 crisis.
Worries about the health of the euro zone kept equities
trading volumes weak in 2012, hurting many of London's
stockbrokers, while mergers and acquisitions in the UK have also
slowed.
This has hit smaller firms as well as international banks
with big bases in London, with Germany's Deutsche Bank
among those cutting jobs in 2012, while Switzerland's
UBS is set to shed a further 10,000 staff in the next
few years, with London to be hit hard.
Tougher regulations on capital are also forcing more
investment banks to shrink, as focus on different businesses.
UBS for instance is exiting large parts of its fixed income
unit, which uses up more capital than areas such as equities.