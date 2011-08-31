INSIGHT-UK's City watchdog set to bite

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 31 They've been napping for decades,
but Britain's financial regulators are finally starting to crack
their knuckles. A raft of tough new measures to protect
consumers is taking shape that will have an impact on the
industry across Europe.
The UK's Financial Services Authority, which is to be
scrapped next year after presiding over a catalogue of scandals
from mis-sold financial products, will then be reborn in
multiple forms. One, the Financial Conduct Authority, will have
new powers to oversee the City and crack down on market abuses
from the start of 2013.
But the FSA is not waiting for its replacement, or even for
tougher European rules that are due by 2014.
Some of the new British moves -- including issuing "health
warnings" on products or even banning them entirely -- will
break new ground for regulators in Europe, and acting early will
help the FSA, as regulator of Europe's biggest financial centre,
shape the EU's planned new rules. Financial services in London
contribute 62.5 billion euros ($90.5 billion) to the national
economy, according to lobby group CityUK, compared with 45
billion euros for Paris and 22 billion for Milan.
Margaret Cole is one of the main public faces of the new
watchdog. Currently the FSA's interim managing director of
business conduct, the experienced litigator joined the FSA in
2005 with a mission to crack down on financial crime. It's a
mission that may now be yielding results, as last week a father
and his two sons were jailed for a total 19 years for a
share-selling scam. She is widely expected to become number two
at the FCA to its acting CEO, Martin Wheatley, who starts on
Thursday.
Cole is particularly concerned about complex structured
products that neither consumer nor regulator may fully
understand.
"I expect us to start being more clear, being more direct
both to firms planning products and to consumers about the
dangers of products, such as structured products we have
concerns about," Cole told Reuters.
A tougher regulatory line is politically overdue. The FSA
was accused of turning a blind eye to the bad debts racked up by
many of Britain's top banks, which left taxpayers with a 1.3
trillion pound ($2.1 trillion) bill and firms including Northern
Rock and Royal Bank of Scotland owned by the state. Even before
the financial crisis, the regulator had failed to stop insurer
Equitable Life selling policies with guaranteed minimum returns,
leading to its near collapse in 2000 and a taxpayer-funded
compensation bill.
Even since the financial crisis, the current regulator
missed the industry's wrongful sales of insurance policies to
cover people's potential inability to repay debts - known as
payment protection insurance (PPI). Many customers were never
able to make a claim, and banks now face a bill of over 6
billion pounds in compensation.
It's no surprise the new mood is uncompromising.
"Product regulation is going to be big in the next five to
10 years," says Etay Katz, a financial services lawyer at Allen
& Overy. "Simpler, low margin products will emerge."
CRACK THE PRODUCT
In Britain, Cole is using the FSA's existing powers to
toughen up its approach in three main ways. For a start, rather
than just look at firms and the claims they make about their
products, it will examine the products themselves.
"We've been asking for minutes of product approval meetings
and there are examples where we have told a firm to go back and
add features to a product to bring about greater comfort on our
part," Cole said.
To date, the UK has typically supervised firms, and what
they tell consumers, rather than their products. Investment
firms were already required to have a formal product approval
process such as a committee, but lawyers say the watchdog paid
little attention to them.
"What's changed is now they are starting to get heavily into
the weeds of what are the issues considered when approving a
product," says Simon Gleeson of law firm Clifford Chance.
This will squeeze out complexity in favour of simple
offerings, as banks err on the side of caution.
ISSUE A HEALTH WARNING
The regulator intends to issue "health warnings" on those
products where it sees dangers, and it will delay licences if a
company's business model relies on a "novel product" with a
suspect design.
Lawyers say this step is inevitable, so the FSA can make an
example of a company to deter others from pushing the
boundaries.
"I expect us to start issuing warnings soon," Cole said.
These will be publicised in the press and on the watchdog's
website, and cover any product offered to consumers that is
raising concerns.
BAN IT
Building on this, the British government plans to give the
FCA new powers to ban products entirely for a temporary period.
Structured products for consumers, which are among the most
complex, are in the line of fire. They include guarantee and
bonus certificates based on derivatives -- heavily traded in
Germany -- warrants, notes and asset-linked insurance, which are
traded in Italy, and all largely linked to shares.
Website Structuredretailproducts.com, which tracks the
sector, said that in 2010, total sales of structured products in
Britain were 12 billion pounds: in Europe overall, the total was
165 billion euros.
Britain is not alone in moving towards banning products. The
financial services industry looked on in dismay earlier this
year when the Belgian financial authority, FSMA, announced a
moratorium on selling particularly complex structured products
to retail investors from Aug 1.
There were 85 billion euros' worth of structured products in
circulation in Belgium last year. "The aim of our initiative is
to ensure a more transparent and simpler range of products
offered to retail investors," FSMA chairman Jean-Paul Servais
said at the time.
Lawyers say a decision in 2006 by Britain to ban commission
on product sales from 2013 will accelerate the trend towards
cheaper, simpler products, which can be sold without expert
advice.
DON'T BE DUMB
This search for simplicity irks banks deeply.
"Sometimes complex financial engineering is there to
generate risk protection," says Tim Hailes, chairman of the
Joint Association Committee which represents the banking,
derivatives and capital markets industry on retail structured
products.
"To say 'all complexity is wrong and let's ban it' is
completely counterintuitive to the overall policy objective of
consumer protection," he said.
The argument in the industry is that some degree of
complexity is needed to generate higher returns, because simpler
products rely solely on the performance of stock and bond
markets or interest rates. Two recent complex products in
Britain that have outperformed stock markets include Morgan
Stanley's FTSE Bonus Growth Plan, and two options from Gilliat
Financial Solutions, industry officials say.
Cole denies the FSA wants to snuff out complexity for its
own sake: she says the watchdog has to make a series of
balancing decisions.
But to a degree the financial services industry depends on
consumer confusion. For ordinary people in the UK to comprehend
compound interest, figure out how to compare rates of interest
labeled AER (Annual Equivalent Rate) and APR (Annual Percentage
Rate), or measure if any rate beats inflation is hard enough.
Add to this such concoctions as "synthetic" exchange-traded
funds -- already being eyeballed for action by regulators -- or
"with-profits" life insurance policies, and the regulators' urge
to keep a tab on what's being rolled out is understandable.
MIND THE GAP
Most worrying of all for banks, the FSA is also beginning to
look at the profit margins on their planned products. These can
be substantial.
A UK Competition Commission report on PPI in 2008 showed
customers paid 4.4 billion pounds in premiums