Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae 2011 note calendar

Oct 27 The following are scheduled sales announcement dates for potential Freddie Mac FMCC.OB reference, Fannie Mae FNMA.OB benchmark notes for 2011.

Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said on each announcement date it will provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance.

FHLB said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance and will provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the announcement dates.

In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will sell bills each week. See bill sale calendar at [ID:nN07164318]. *Issue has been priced AGENCY TYPE OF DEBT AMOUNT ANNOUNCEMENT/PRICING SETTLEMENT OCTOBER: *Freddie Mac 10-yr reopening $500 mln Oct 27/Oct 27 Oct 28 Freddie 2-yr new notes $TBA Oct 27/Oct 28 Nov 1 NOVEMBER: Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA Nov 14/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA Nov 17/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA Nov 28/NA NA DECEMBER: Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA Dec 1/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA Dec 14/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA Dec 22/NA NA NA = Announcement or settlement dates are unavailable.