版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 14日 星期一 21:50 BJT

Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae 2011 note calendar

  Nov 14 The following are scheduled sales announcement dates
for potential Freddie Mac FMCC.OB reference, Fannie Mae FNMA.OB
benchmark notes for 2011.
 Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said the dates below are windows of optional
note issuance. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said on each announcement date it
will provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any
scheduled monthly issuance.
 FHLB said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance and will
provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the announcement
dates.
 In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will sell bills each week. See
bill
sale calendar at [ID:nN07164318].
*Issue has been priced
AGENCY       TYPE OF DEBT          AMOUNT    ANNOUNCEMENT/PRICING  SETTLEMENT
NOVEMBER:
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        Nov 14/NA             NA
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        Nov 17/NA             NA
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        Nov 28/NA             NA
DECEMBER:
Fannie Mae   Benchmark notes        NA        Dec 1/NA              NA
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        Dec 14/NA             NA
Freddie Mac  2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes   NA        Dec 22/NA             NA
NA = Announcement or settlement dates are unavailable.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐