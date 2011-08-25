Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae 2011 note calendar

Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Feb 10 Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
Aug 25 The following are scheduled sales announcement dates for potential Freddie Mac FMCC.OB reference, Fannie Mae FNMA.OB benchmark notes for 2011.
Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance. Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae said on each announcement date it will provide the maturity date and dealer syndicate, and that it may forgo any scheduled monthly issuance.
FHLB said the dates below are windows of optional note issuance and will provide the specific maturity and size of the offering on the announcement dates.
In addition, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will sell bills each week. See bill sale calendar at [ID:nN07164318]. *Issue has been priced AGENCY TYPE OF DEBT AMOUNT ANNOUNCEMENT/PRICING SETTLEMENT SEPTEMBER: Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA Sept 14/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA Sept 19/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA Sept 22/NA NA OCTOBER: Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA Oct 4/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA Oct 17/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA Oct 27/NA NA NOVEMBER: Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA Nov 14/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA Nov 17/NA NA Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA Nov 28/NA NA DECEMBER: Fannie Mae Benchmark notes NA Dec 1/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA Dec 14/NA NA Freddie Mac 2-,3-,5-,10-yr notes NA Dec 22/NA NA NA = Announcement or settlement dates are unavailable.
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 10 Striking workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile girded for a prolonged stand-off with the company on Friday, as the work stoppage at the world's largest copper mine entered its second day and copper prices jumped on talk of BHP declaring force majeure.
* CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC - BEGAN LIMITED INSTALLATIONS OF CORPATH GRX SYSTEM IN JAN 2017 WITH PLANS FOR FULL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IN LATE FEBRUARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: