Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac bill sale calendar

Aug 8 The following is a list of scheduled U.S. agency bill sales from Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB for 2011.

Freddie Mac said 3-month and 6-month bills will be auctioned every week. In addition, 1-month and 12-month auctions are optional each week.

Fannie Mae said 3-month, 6-month and 1-year may be auctioned on a weekly basis and it has the option to skip any bill auction. If it elects not to issue a scheduled offering, it will provide notice of its decision either prior to or on the scheduled announcement date.

*=Bills have been priced

NA=Not Available.

Settlement dates will be specified on deal announcement days AGENCY TYPE OF BILLS ANNOUNCEMENT PRICING SETTLEMENT AUGUST ISSUES: *Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Aug 5 Aug 8 Aug 9 Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Aug 8 Aug 10 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Aug 12 Aug 15 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Aug 15 Aug 17 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Aug 19 Aug 22 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Aug 22 Aug 24 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Aug 26 Aug 29 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Aug 29 Aug 31 NA SEPTEMBER ISSUES: Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Sept 2 Sept 6 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Sept 2 Sept 7 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Sept 9 Sept 12 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Sept 12 Sept 14 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Sept 16 Sept 19 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Sept 19 Sept 21 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Sept 23 Sept 26 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Sept 26 Sept 28 NA OCTOBER ISSUES: Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Sept 30 Oct 3 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 3 Oct 5 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 7 Oct 11 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 7 Oct 12 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 14 Oct 17 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 17 Oct 19 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 21 Oct 24 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 24 Oct 26 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 28 Oct 31 NA NOVEMBER ISSUES: Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 31 Nov 2 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 4 Nov 7 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 7 Nov 9 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 10 Nov 14 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 14 Nov 16 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 18 Nov 21 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 21 Nov 23 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 23 Nov 28 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 28 Nov 30 NA DECEMBER ISSUES: Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 2 Dec 5 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 5 Dec 7 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 9 Dec 12 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 12 Dec 14 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 16 Dec 19 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 19 Dec 21 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 23 Dec 27 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 23 Dec 28 NA