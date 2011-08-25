Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac bill sale calendar

Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Feb 10 Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
Aug 25 The following is a list of scheduled U.S. agency bill sales from Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB for 2011.
Freddie Mac said 3-month and 6-month bills will be auctioned every week. In addition, 1-month and 12-month auctions are optional each week.
Fannie Mae said 3-month, 6-month and 1-year may be auctioned on a weekly basis and it has the option to skip any bill auction. If it elects not to issue a scheduled offering, it will provide notice of its decision either prior to or on the scheduled announcement date.
*=Bills have been priced
NA=Not Available.
Settlement dates will be specified on deal announcement days AGENCY TYPE OF BILLS ANNOUNCEMENT PRICING SETTLEMENT AUGUST ISSUES: *Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Aug 22 Aug 24 Aug 24-25 Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Aug 26 Aug 29 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Aug 29 Aug 31 NA SEPTEMBER ISSUES: Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Sept 2 Sept 6 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Sept 2 Sept 7 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Sept 9 Sept 12 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Sept 12 Sept 14 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Sept 16 Sept 19 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Sept 19 Sept 21 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Sept 23 Sept 26 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Sept 26 Sept 28 NA OCTOBER ISSUES: Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Sept 30 Oct 3 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 3 Oct 5 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 7 Oct 11 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 7 Oct 12 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 14 Oct 17 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 17 Oct 19 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 21 Oct 24 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 24 Oct 26 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Oct 28 Oct 31 NA NOVEMBER ISSUES: Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 31 Nov 2 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 4 Nov 7 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 7 Nov 9 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 10 Nov 14 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 14 Nov 16 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 18 Nov 21 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 21 Nov 23 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 23 Nov 28 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 28 Nov 30 NA DECEMBER ISSUES: Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 2 Dec 5 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 5 Dec 7 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 9 Dec 12 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 12 Dec 14 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 16 Dec 19 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 19 Dec 21 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 23 Dec 27 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 23 Dec 28 NA
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 10 Striking workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile girded for a prolonged stand-off with the company on Friday, as the work stoppage at the world's largest copper mine entered its second day and copper prices jumped on talk of BHP declaring force majeure.
* CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC - BEGAN LIMITED INSTALLATIONS OF CORPATH GRX SYSTEM IN JAN 2017 WITH PLANS FOR FULL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IN LATE FEBRUARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: