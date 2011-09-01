版本:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac bill sale calendar

 Sept 1 The following is a list of scheduled U.S. agency bill
sales from Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB for 2011.
 Freddie Mac said 3-month and 6-month bills will be auctioned every week. In
addition, 1-month and 12-month auctions are optional each week.
 Fannie Mae said 3-month, 6-month and 1-year may be auctioned on a weekly
basis and it has the option to skip any bill auction. If it elects not to issue
a scheduled offering, it will provide notice of its decision either prior to or
on the scheduled announcement date.
 *=Bills have been priced
 NA=Not Available.
 Settlement dates will be specified on deal announcement days
AGENCY        TYPE OF BILLS             ANNOUNCEMENT  PRICING    SETTLEMENT
AUGUST ISSUES:
*Fannie Mae   3-month/6-month           Aug 26        Aug 31      Sept 1-2
SEPTEMBER ISSUES:
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Sept 2        Sept 6      NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Sept 2        Sept 7      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Sept 9        Sept 12     NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Sept 12       Sept 14     NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Sept 16       Sept 19     NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Sept 19       Sept 21     NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Sept 23       Sept 26     NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Sept 26       Sept 28     NA
OCTOBER ISSUES:
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Sept 30       Oct 3       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Oct 3         Oct 5       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Oct 7         Oct 11      NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Oct 7         Oct 12      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Oct 14        Oct 17      NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Oct 17        Oct 19      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Oct 21        Oct 24      NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Oct 24        Oct 26      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Oct 28        Oct 31      NA
NOVEMBER ISSUES:
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Oct 31        Nov 2       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 4         Nov 7       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 7         Nov 9       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 10        Nov 14      NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 14        Nov 16      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 18        Nov 21      NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 21        Nov 23      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 23        Nov 28      NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 28        Nov 30      NA
DECEMBER ISSUES:
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 2         Dec 5       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 5         Dec 7       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 9         Dec 12      NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 12        Dec 14      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 16        Dec 19      NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 19        Dec 21      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 23        Dec 27      NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 23        Dec 28      NA

