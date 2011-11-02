Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac bill sale calendar

BRIEF-Meritage to buy 69 Wendy's restaurants across five states
* Meritage reports definitive agreements to acquire 69 Wendy's restaurants located across five states
Nov 2 The following is a list of scheduled U.S. agency bill sales from Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB for 2011.
Freddie Mac said 3-month and 6-month bills will be auctioned every week. In addition, 1-month and 12-month auctions are optional each week.
Fannie Mae said 3-month, 6-month and 1-year may be auctioned on a weekly basis and it has the option to skip any bill auction. If it elects not to issue a scheduled offering, it will provide notice of its decision either prior to or on the scheduled announcement date.
*=Bills have been priced
NA=Not Available.
Settlement dates will be specified on deal announcement days AGENCY TYPE OF BILLS ANNOUNCEMENT PRICING SETTLEMENT NOVEMBER ISSUES: *Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Oct 31 Nov 2 Nov 2-3 Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 4 Nov 7 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 7 Nov 9 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 10 Nov 14 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 14 Nov 16 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 18 Nov 21 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 21 Nov 23 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 23 Nov 28 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 28 Nov 30 NA DECEMBER ISSUES: Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 2 Dec 5 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 5 Dec 7 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 9 Dec 12 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 12 Dec 14 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 16 Dec 19 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 19 Dec 21 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 23 Dec 27 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 23 Dec 28 NA
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway drew sharp criticism and complaints on Thursday over the ethics of using her position to promote the clothing line of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, one day after Trump attacked a retailer for dropping it.
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK , regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell.