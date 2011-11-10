Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac bill sale calendar

Nov 10 The following is a list of scheduled U.S. agency bill sales from Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB for 2011.

Freddie Mac said 3-month and 6-month bills will be auctioned every week. In addition, 1-month and 12-month auctions are optional each week.

Fannie Mae said 3-month, 6-month and 1-year may be auctioned on a weekly basis and it has the option to skip any bill auction. If it elects not to issue a scheduled offering, it will provide notice of its decision either prior to or on the scheduled announcement date.

*=Bills have been priced

NA=Not Available.

Settlement dates will be specified on deal announcement days AGENCY TYPE OF BILLS ANNOUNCEMENT PRICING SETTLEMENT NOVEMBER ISSUES: *Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 7 Nov 9 Nov 9-10 Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 10 Nov 14 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 14 Nov 16 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 18 Nov 21 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 21 Nov 23 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Nov 23 Nov 28 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Nov 28 Nov 30 NA DECEMBER ISSUES: Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 2 Dec 5 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 5 Dec 7 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 9 Dec 12 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 12 Dec 14 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 16 Dec 19 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 19 Dec 21 NA Freddie Mac 3-month/6-month Dec 23 Dec 27 NA Fannie Mae 3-month/6-month Dec 23 Dec 28 NA