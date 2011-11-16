版本:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac bill sale calendar

 Nov 16 The following is a list of scheduled U.S. agency bill
sales from Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB for 2011.
 Freddie Mac said 3-month and 6-month bills will be auctioned every week. In
addition, 1-month and 12-month auctions are optional each week.
 Fannie Mae said 3-month, 6-month and 1-year may be auctioned on a weekly
basis and it has the option to skip any bill auction. If it elects not to
issue a scheduled offering, it will provide notice of its decision either prior
to or on the scheduled announcement date.
 *=Bills have been priced
 NA=Not Available.
 Settlement dates will be specified on deal announcement days
AGENCY        TYPE OF BILLS             ANNOUNCEMENT  PRICING    SETTLEMENT
NOVEMBER:
*Fannie Mae   3-month/6-month           Nov 14        Nov 16      Nov 16-17
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 18        Nov 21      NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 21        Nov 23      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 23        Nov 28      NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 28        Nov 30      NA
DECEMBER ISSUES:
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 2         Dec 5       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 5         Dec 7       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 9         Dec 12      NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 12        Dec 14      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 16        Dec 19      NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 19        Dec 21      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 23        Dec 27      NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 23        Dec 28      NA

