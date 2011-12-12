版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 13日 星期二 01:09 BJT

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac bill 2011 and 2012 bill sale calendar

Dec 12 The following is a list of scheduled U.S. agency bill
sales from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for 2011 and 2012.
    Freddie Mac said 3-month and 6-month bills will be auctioned every week. In
addition, 1-month and 12-month auctions are optional each week.
    Fannie Mae said 3-month, 6-month and 1-year may be auctioned on a weekly
basis and it has the option to skip any bill auction. If it elects not to issue
a scheduled offering, it will provide notice of its decision either prior to or
on the scheduled announcement date.
    *=Bills have been priced
    NA=Not Available.
    Settlement dates will be specified on deal announcement days
AGENCY        TYPE OF BILLS             ANNOUNCEMENT  PRICING    SETTLEMENT
DECEMBER ISSUES:
*Freddie Mac  3-month/6-month           Dec 9         Dec 12      Dec 13
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 12        Dec 14      Dec 14-15
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 16        Dec 19      NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 19        Dec 21      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 23        Dec 27      NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 23        Dec 28      NA
JANUARY ISSUES:
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Jan 3         Jan 3         NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Jan 3         Jan 4         NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Jan 9         Jan 9         NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Jan 9         Jan 11        NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Jan 17        Jan 17        NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Jan 17        Jan 18        NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Jan 23        Jan 23        NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Jan 23        Jan 25        NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Jan 30        Jan 30        NA
FEBRUARY ISSUES:
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Jan 30        Feb 1         NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Feb 6         Feb 6         NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Feb 6         Feb 8         NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Feb 13        Feb 13        NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Feb 21        Feb 21        NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Feb 21        Feb 22        NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Feb 27        Feb 27        NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Feb 27        Feb 29        NA
MARCH ISSUES:
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           March 5       March 5       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           March 5       March 7       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           March 12      March 12      NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           March 12      March 14      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           March 19      March 19      NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           March 19      March 21      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           March 26      March 26      NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           March 26      March 28      NA
APRIL ISSUES:
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           April 2       April 2       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           April 2       April 4       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           April 9       April 9       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           April 9       April 11      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           April 16      April 16      NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           April 16      April 18      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           April 23      April 23      NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           April 23      April 25      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           April 30      April 30      NA
MAY ISSUES:
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           April 30      May 2         NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           May 7         May 7         NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           May 7         May 9         NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           May 14        May 14        NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           May 14        May 16        NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           May 21        May 21        NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           May 21        May 23        NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           May 29        May 29        NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           May 29        May 30        NA
JUNE ISSUES:
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           June 4        June 4        NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           June 4        June 6        NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           June 11       June 11       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           June 11       June 13       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           June 18       June 18       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           June 18       June 20       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           June 25       June 25       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           June 25       June 27       NA
JULY ISSUES:
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           July 2        July 2        NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           July 2        July 5        NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           July 9        July 9        NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           July 9        July 11       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           July 16       July 16       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           July 16       July 18       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           July 23       July 23       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           July 23       July 25       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           July 30       July 30       NA
AUGUST ISSUES:
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-momnth          July 30        Aug 1        NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Aug 6          Aug 6        NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Aug 6          Aug 8        NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Aug 13         Aug 13       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Aug 13         Aug 15       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Aug 20         Aug 20       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Aug 20         Aug 22       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Aug 27         Aug 27       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Aug 27         Aug 29       NA
SEPTEMBER ISSUES:
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Sept 4         Sept 4       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Sept 4         Sept 5       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Sept 10        Sept 10      NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Sept 10        Sept 12      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Sept 17        Sept 17      NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Sept 17        Sept 19      NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Sept 24        Sept 24      NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Sept 24        Sept 26      NA
OCTOBER ISSUES:
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Oct 1          Oct 1        NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Oct 1          Oct 3        NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Oct 9          Oct 9        NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Oct 9          Oct 10       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Oct 15         Oct 15       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Oct 15         Oct 17       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Oct 22         Oct 22       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Oct 22         Oct 24       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Oct 29         Oct 29       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Oct 29         Oct 31       NA
NOVEMBER ISSUES:
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 5          Nov 5        NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 5          Nov 7        NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 13         Nov 13       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 13         Nov 14       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 19         Nov 19       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 19         Nov 21       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Nov 26         Nov 26       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Nov 26         Nov 28       NA
DECEMBER ISSUES:
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 3          Dec 3        NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 3          Dec 5        NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 10         Dec 10       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 10         Dec 12       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 17         Dec 17       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 17         Dec 19       NA
Freddie Mac   3-month/6-month           Dec 24         Dec 24       NA
Fannie Mae    3-month/6-month           Dec 24         Dec 26       NA

