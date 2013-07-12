Financial benchmark reform may stumble on patchy take-up

Cleveland police seek man who broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.
WASHINGTON/BOSTON, April 16 In a White House marked by infighting, top economic aide Gary Cohn, a Democrat and former Goldman Sachs banker, is muscling aside some of President Donald Trump's hard-right advisers to push more moderate, business-friendly economic policies.
* Tech’s growing sway on Wall Street: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oYIpgQ