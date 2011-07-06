State Street back at Calpers despite fraud suit

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6 A contract between State Street Corp (STT.N) and California's massive pension fund went into effect this month despite the state's fraud lawsuit against the company over its pricing of foreign-exchange transactions for the fund.

Wayne Davis, a spokesman for $234 billion California Public Employees' Retirement System, said on Wednesday that the contract for master custodian services, or record keeping for all of the fund's investment transactions, stems from a finding last year by Calpers staff that State Street offered the best package for the work.

State Street had been competing for the contract at the fund, best known as Calpers, against Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK.N) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N).

"We're satisfied following our negotiations that we've got the transparency we required," Davis said.

The chief of Calpers' operations, performance and technology division told the fund's board in December that State Street's offering was "considerably better valued than the next two competitors that were finalists in this competition, to the fact that it was approximately one half the estimated total annual cost of the next nearest competitor," according to a transcript of the meeting.

State Street's proposal also "offered an entirely new service model that met all of our requirements but did so at a competitive price," according to the transcript.

The transcript also addressed foreign exchange transactions, noting State Street had "implemented a process that gives us daily information to accurately monitor FX execution across the entire portfolio. And we felt that this component of their proposal was heads and shoulders above the other two firms."

Only a few of Calpers' external investment managers use the foreign exchange services offered by State Street as the fund has since 2003 been handling the trades internally.

"Moving the trades in house means that we can avoid any issues or conflict that might arise when external managers are used," said Joe Dear, Calpers' chief investment officer.

California Governor Jerry Brown sued State Street in 2009 while then serving as the state's attorney general, charging the company had overcharged California's pension funds for managing foreign-exchange transactions.

The lawsuit said State Street traders had "raided" the custodial accounts of Calpers and its sister fund, the California State Teachers' Retirement System, for more than $56 million by fraudulently pricing foreign exchange trades.

Calpers is cooperating with the attorney general's case, Davis said.

Attorney General Kamala Harris' office was not immediately available to comment on the lawsuit against State Street.

The company in a statement said it would vigorously contest the lawsuit, adding that it is "delighted" to be working for Calpers.