Congress denies CFTC budget boost as workload looms

By Christopher Doering
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 Congressional lawmakers
refused to give the U.S. futures regulator the big budget boost
that the White House had requested, limiting the agency's
resources as it puts in place financial reforms and
investigates bankrupt brokerage MF Global.
Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Thursday
agreed to set the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's
budget for fiscal 2012 at $205 million - $103 million less than
what was requested by the Obama administration.
The agency's budget was $202 million for the 2011 fiscal
year.
"I greatly appreciate the efforts of the Appropriations
Committee and the Congress to provide an increase in funding
for the CFTC and make technology funding a top priority," Scott
O'Malia, a Republican CFTC commissioner, said in a statement.
"This budget will require the Commission to focus on its
key mission objectives," he said.
The debate over the CFTC's budget comes as the agency is
several months behind in implementing rules for the previously
opaque $600 trillion over-the-counter derivatives market
required under last year's Dodd-Frank law.
The CFTC has also taken on a sweeping review into the
business practices of failed futures brokerage MF Global
MFGLQ.PK as regulators search for roughly $600 million in
missing customer money.
Officials at the agency have said not receiving the
necessary funding would curtail the CFTC's ability to finalize
required financial reforms and could lead to layoffs at the
agency. It could also make it harder for the CFTC to enforce
the new rules it puts on the books.
"It's going to be tough. Without the resources we can't do
the job," Bart Chilton, a Democratic CFTC commissioner, told
Reuters Insider on Tuesday.
The CFTC's budget was included in a funding bill that set
spending for the Agriculture, Commerce and Justice departments,
among others.
