CFTC approves rule on protection of customer funds

WASHINGTON Dec 5 The U.S. futures regulator
approved on Monday a rule that puts tighter limits on how
brokerage firms can use customer funds, a measure that the
now-bankrupt MF Global had encouraged the agency to delay.
The measure was finalized by the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission by a 5-0 vote. The rule was initially proposed by
the CFTC in October 2010.
The push to finalize the rule gained momentum after MF
Global's collapse. The firm filed for bankruptcy on
Oct. 31 after investors got spooked by its large bets on
European sovereign debt. Regulators are still searching for
hundreds of millions of dollars in missing customer money.