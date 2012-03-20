版本:
Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

March 20 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Italian sportscar maker Ferrari, which is owned by Fiat , is not planning an initial public offering (IPO), its chairman told a German newspaper.

* Baosteel Group Corp's metal packaging unit, whose clients include beverage makers such as Coca-Cola Co and PepsiCo Inc, is planning an initial public offering in Shanghai, the China Business News reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified company officials.

* State-run Vinaphone and MobiFone, which together hold the majority of subscriptions in Vietnam's mobile phone market, are to be merged as part of a restructuring process, senior industry officials were quoted as saying on Tuesday.

