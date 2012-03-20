Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

March 20 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Italian sportscar maker Ferrari, which is owned by Fiat
, is not planning an initial public offering (IPO), its
chairman told a German newspaper.
* Baosteel Group Corp's metal packaging unit, whose clients
include beverage makers such as Coca-Cola Co and PepsiCo
Inc, is planning an initial public offering in Shanghai,
the China Business News reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified
company officials.
* State-run Vinaphone and MobiFone, which together hold the
majority of subscriptions in Vietnam's mobile phone market, are
to be merged as part of a restructuring process, senior industry
officials were quoted as saying on Tuesday.