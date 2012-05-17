Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE May 17 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Hedge fund firm Magnetar Capital LLC, which bet on several mortgage securities transactions that imploded during the financial crisis, is the target of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

* The world's largest interdealer broker by market capitalisation ICAP is in talks to buy Plus Markets Group, the UK exchange for fledgling companies, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.