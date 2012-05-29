版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 29日 星期二 12:14 BJT

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE May 29 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Russia's No. 2 oil producer LUKOIL is planning a Hong Kong listing next year to attract more Asian investors, the Financial Times reported, citing a company executive.

* Fortune CLSA Securities Limited, the Chinese investment banking venture of CLSA Equity Capital Markets Limited, has obtained regulatory approval to expand its services to include securities broking and investment consultancy, the official Shanghai Securities News reported.

