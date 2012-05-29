Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

UPDATE 4-Switzerland's ABB hit by $100 mln South Korean fraud
BANGALORE May 29 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Russia's No. 2 oil producer LUKOIL is planning a Hong Kong listing next year to attract more Asian investors, the Financial Times reported, citing a company executive.
* Fortune CLSA Securities Limited, the Chinese investment banking venture of CLSA Equity Capital Markets Limited, has obtained regulatory approval to expand its services to include securities broking and investment consultancy, the official Shanghai Securities News reported.
* Wesdome announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and reserve and resource update
* Releases fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: