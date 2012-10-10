Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

UPDATE 1-Peugeot poised to buy GM's Opel, creating European car giant
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
Oct 10 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Russian president Vladimir Putin backs BP's plan to sell its 50 percent stake in TNK-BP to the state oil group Rosneft, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing an interview with Rosneft's chief executive, Igor Sechin.
* UPS will be served with a formal European Union complaint as early as next week, outlining serious doubts about its proposed 5.2 billion euros ($6.7 billion) takeover of Dutch rival TNT Express, the Financial Times reported.
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 Families of passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Saturday launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft.
PARIS, March 4 General Motors and France's PSA Group will hold a press conference on Monday morning, they said on Saturday, with the subject expected to be the acquisition of the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel unit.