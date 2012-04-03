UPDATE 2-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

April 3 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman may sell his 25.1 percent stake in MegaFon, Russia's second-biggest wireless operator, to tycoon Alisher Usmanov for about $5 billion, according to Russian newspaper RBC daily.

* Italy's largest commercial broadcaster Mediaset has sold its senior debt in reality television show producer Endemol to one of the other debt holders for about 72 million euros, business daily Il Sole-24 Ore said on Tuesday without citing sources.

* The head of Austrian savings bank Steiermaerkische Sparkasse said he was interested in buying some Balkan assets from nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria, the Wirtschaftsblatt newspaper reported.