UPDATE 2-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 15
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
April 3 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman may sell his 25.1 percent stake in MegaFon, Russia's second-biggest wireless operator, to tycoon Alisher Usmanov for about $5 billion, according to Russian newspaper RBC daily.
* Italy's largest commercial broadcaster Mediaset has sold its senior debt in reality television show producer Endemol to one of the other debt holders for about 72 million euros, business daily Il Sole-24 Ore said on Tuesday without citing sources.
* The head of Austrian savings bank Steiermaerkische Sparkasse said he was interested in buying some Balkan assets from nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria, the Wirtschaftsblatt newspaper reported.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.
PARIS, Feb 15 Natixis has been placed under formal investigation in France regarding statements the company released at the start of the global subprime crisis in 2007, the bank said on Wednesday.