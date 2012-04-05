UPDATE 1-Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE, April 5 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Toshiba Corp may team up with SK hynix
of South Korea to buy Japanese memory chip maker
Elpida Memory after its solo bid was less than the $1.8 billion
offered by U.S. firm Micron Technology, the Nikkei
reported.
* The initial public offering (IPO) of Poland's top coal
trader Weglokoks may take place in early 2013 rather than late
2012, as market conditions may be more favourable then, a Polish
minister was quoted as saying on Thursday.
* Owners of Slovenia's Mercator are likely to form
a consortium later in April to sell some 68 percent of the
country's largest food retailer, daily Finance reported on
Thursday.
* Japan's trade minister is set to visit Fukui prefecture,
home of Kansai Electric Power Co's Ohi nuclear plant,
as early as Sunday to ask for local approval to restart the
plant's No.3 and No.4 reactors, the Yomiuri newspaper said on
Thursday.
* Japan's government plans to take a majority stake in Tokyo
Electric Power Co (Tepco) with a 1 trillion yen ($12.16
billion) capital injection, in a deal that may see it gain more
than two-thirds of the company's voting rights, the Nikkei
reported.
* The Rothschild banking dynasty is to fully merge its
operations in France and Britain under one holding company, the
Financial Times reported on Thursday.
* Bailed-out insurer AIG is considering launching
the initial public offering of airplane leasing business
International Lease Finance in the second quarter, CNBC reported
on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the deal.
* PIMCO's Bill Gross, who runs the world's largest bond
fund, told CNBC television on Wednesday his heavy exposure in
agency mortgage-backed securities is more a bet on interest
rates remaining at exceptionally low levels than an extension of
quantitative easing.