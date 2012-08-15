Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
BANGALORE, August 15 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Ukraine has approved a joint offshore exploration bid led by ExxonMobil and Royal Dutch Shell to unlock oil and gas reserves deep under the Black Sea, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
* Oil giant Sinopec Corp along with Chinese banks are in talks to put up to $1 billion in a Texas clean energy project, in what would be one of the biggest investments by Chinese companies in the U.S. power sector, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
* U.S. regulators are close to approving Verizon Wireless's proposed $3.9 billion spectrum purchase from several cable companies, including Comcast Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people close to the negotiations.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.