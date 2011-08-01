UPDATE 1-Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

(Adds items on Oberthur Technologies, Rheinmetall, Germany and
France industrial partnership and Audi)
* The Savare family behind Oberthur Technologies has entered
into exclusive talks with private equity firm Advent
International about selling it 60 percent of the French
smartcard maker, Les Echos reported on Monday.
* German industrial group Rheinmetall has mandated
banks for a planned float of its automotive parts division this
autumn, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing banking
sources.
* Germany and France are considering merging their naval
shipbuilding assets in what would be their biggest industrial
partnership since the creation of aerospace group EADS
in 2000, a German newspaper reported.
* German car maker Audi is exploring a possible
expansion of engine manufacturing capacity at its Hungarian
plant in the western town of Gyor, business daily Vilaggazdasag
reported on Monday.
* Former AIA Group Ltd chief executive Mark Wilson
is trying to raise funds to bid for Aviva Plc's non-core
emerging markets business, the Financial Times reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
* Lansdowne Partners, Europe's biggest hedge fund, has sold
its 517 million pounds ($849 million) stake in Goldman Sachs
Group Inc , the Sunday Telegraph reported, in a move
underlining concerns about the prospects for global banks.
* London's position as a global financial centre is under
threat from the proposed merger of Deutsche Borse (DB1Gn.DE)
and NYSE Euronext , the chief executive of the London
Stock Exchange , told the Financial Times.
