UPDATE 1-Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

(Adds items on Oberthur Technologies, Rheinmetall, Germany and France industrial partnership and Audi)

BANGALORE Aug 1 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* The Savare family behind Oberthur Technologies has entered into exclusive talks with private equity firm Advent International about selling it 60 percent of the French smartcard maker, Les Echos reported on Monday.

* German industrial group Rheinmetall has mandated banks for a planned float of its automotive parts division this autumn, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing banking sources.

* Germany and France are considering merging their naval shipbuilding assets in what would be their biggest industrial partnership since the creation of aerospace group EADS in 2000, a German newspaper reported.

* German car maker Audi is exploring a possible expansion of engine manufacturing capacity at its Hungarian plant in the western town of Gyor, business daily Vilaggazdasag reported on Monday.

* Former AIA Group Ltd chief executive Mark Wilson is trying to raise funds to bid for Aviva Plc's non-core emerging markets business, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Lansdowne Partners, Europe's biggest hedge fund, has sold its 517 million pounds ($849 million) stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc , the Sunday Telegraph reported, in a move underlining concerns about the prospects for global banks.

* London's position as a global financial centre is under threat from the proposed merger of Deutsche Borse (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext , the chief executive of the London Stock Exchange , told the Financial Times.

For Deals of the day click on

(Compiled by Juhi Arora in Bangalore)