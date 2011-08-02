UPDATE 1-Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

(Adds items on Fortis, China Everbright Bank and RWE)

BANGALORE Aug 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Fortis Healthcare Ltd. (FORH) is in talks to buy a controlling stake in Hoan My Medical Corp., the Vietnamese hospital operator backed by Deutsche Bank AG (DBK), Bloomberg reported in its online edition, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* China Everbright Bank Co Ltd will apply for an exemption to lower public shareholding below the required level as the lender seeks to trim the size of its initial public offering in Hong Kong, a Chinese newspaper reported.

* German utility RWE is looking into selling some of its subsidiaries to shore up its finances as Germany makes the transition to renewable energy, the Financial Times Deutschland said.

* Sony Corp will devise plans this month to reform its poorly performing television segment and will even consider teaming up with other firms, the Nikkei business daily reported.

* Industrial & Commercial bank of China Ltd, the world's biggest lender by market value, is close to buying the Argentine branch of South Africa's Standard Bank for up to $800 million, local daily La Nacion reported.

* Private equity firm Sycamore Partners' co-founder is considering the possibility of acquiring women's clothing retailer Talbots Inc , the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

For Deals of the day click on (Compiled by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Will Waterman)