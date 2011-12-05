UPDATE 1-Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE Dec 5 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* French state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations plans to buy 300 million euros ($403 million) in preference shares in troubled French insurer Groupama's GAN Eurocourtage insurance broker, according to reports on Monday.

* Abu Dhabi construction company Commodore Contracting is taking a 25 percent stake in Ferrostaal's new owner, MPC Industries, Handelsblatt daily reported on Monday, citing MPC.

* Norwegian media group A-pressen has agreed to buy Edda Media, the Norwegian business of loss-making European publishing group Mecom, for about 1.7 billion Norwegian crowns ($294 million), daily DN reported on Monday.

* Germany is open to a nationalisation of Commerzbank if the country's second-biggest bank cannot raise sufficient capital next year, Der Spiegel weekly reported on Sunday.

* Auchan would look at Italian rival Esselunga if it came up for sale, chairman Vianney Mulliez told an Italian daily on Sunday, while reiterating the family-owned French retailer had no intention of listing.

* Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA received a $1.5 billion credit line from the China Development Bank to help build a heavy-oil refinery in Brazil, the Globo daily newspaper reported.

* Austrian property investor Rene Benko hopes to wrap up a deal to buy Metro AG's German department store chain Kaufhof this month, he told German weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.