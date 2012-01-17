版本:
Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE Jan 17 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* BB&T Corp and Toronto-Dominion Bank are among the suitors in talks to acquire BankUnited Inc, according to a report by Bloomberg news.

* Investment bank Morgan Stanley plans to tell employees this week that bonuses will drop, with cash payouts capped for now at $125,000, The Wall Street Journal reported.

