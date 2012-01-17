Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

UPDATE 2-S.Korea's Lotte Duty Free says China cyber attacks crashed website
* Cyber attack downs Duty Free website, virus hits Group site
BANGALORE Jan 17 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* BB&T Corp and Toronto-Dominion Bank are among the suitors in talks to acquire BankUnited Inc, according to a report by Bloomberg news.
* Investment bank Morgan Stanley plans to tell employees this week that bonuses will drop, with cash payouts capped for now at $125,000, The Wall Street Journal reported.
* Cyber attack downs Duty Free website, virus hits Group site
LONDON, March 2 European shares steadied early on Thursday, pausing after a strong rally in the previous session, with strong earnings updates driving shares in Melrose Industries and Subsea 7.
* Raises merger savings target to $1.75 bln from $1.4 bln (Adds shares, analyst comment)