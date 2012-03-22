版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 22日 星期四 11:35 BJT

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

March 22 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Lloyds Banking Group Plc has agreed to a deal with the debt investment arm of Bain Capital to sell a 500 million pound ($792.36 million) portfolio of mostly Britain-leveraged loans for private equity buyouts, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐