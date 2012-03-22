Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Capstone companies to explore strategic alternatives
* Capstone Companies announces exploration of strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value
March 22 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Lloyds Banking Group Plc has agreed to a deal with the debt investment arm of Bain Capital to sell a 500 million pound ($792.36 million) portfolio of mostly Britain-leveraged loans for private equity buyouts, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
* Terraform Power-CEO, CFO concluded disclosure controls, procedures were ineffective as of Sept. 30, 2016 due to previously identified material weaknesses
* Taser international inc files for non-timely 10-K