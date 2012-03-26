Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

March 26 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* German savings banks have pulled out of a deal to
restructure Bayerische Landesbank, Bloomberg reported
on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the talks.
* BP has put North Sea oil assets worth close to 2
billion pounds ($3.2 billion) up for sale, the Sunday Times
reported.
* Kuwait's national oil company is in advanced takeover
talks with North Sea-focused oil and gas explorer Ithaca Energy
, the Sunday Times reported.
* German flagship airline Deutsche Lufthansa is
looking at job cuts in Switzerland as part of group-wide
cost-saving measures, its chief executive was quoted as saying
in a Swiss newspaper on Sunday.
* Investment banks need to make bold decisions to choose to
invest in areas where they have a comparative advantage to win
business or choose to exit them as the industry prepares for a
big upheaval in the next year or two, a report said on Monday.
* Regulators are considering expanding quotas for foreign
institutional investment in China's stock and bond markets, the
official China Securities Journal reported on Monday, citing
officials.