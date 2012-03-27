UPDATE 1-Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

March 27 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* French investment group Bollore is set to
increase its stake in Vivendi but has no intention of
playing a role in the group's governance, financial daily Les
Echos reported.
* Slovenia is hoping to postpone a capital hike by
state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka, which needs to increase its
capital by 400 million euros ($533 million), until the end of
June, daily Finance reported
* Russian telecoms operators Rostelecom and
MegaFon are in talks to jointly bid for Russian businessman
Alexander Mamut's stake in cellphone retailer Euroset, business
daily Kommersant reported.
* Air France-KLM's auditors have given executives
two years to recapitalise the French airline, online newspaper
La Tribune reported.
Deals of the day: