Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE, April 9 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Thomas Cook is close to securing a 1.2 billion
pound ($1.90 billion) lifeline from its lenders to secure the
future of the world's oldest travel company that issued three
profit warnings last year, the Sunday Times reported.
* Major shareholders in Tesco have called on the
world's third-biggest retailer to rethink its strategy and
improve its struggling domestic market, the Sunday Times
reported, three months after the group issued a shock profit
warning.
* German carmaker Audi has won the backing from
parent Volkswagen to build a new plant in Mexico,
German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday.
* German sportswear group Adidas plans to slash
the number of products it offers by a quarter to improve its
profitability, chief executive Herbert Hainer told a newspaper.
* Packaged-ice maker Reddy Ice Holdings Inc is
preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to hand
ownership to a hedge fund holding the company's debt, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* India's Reliance MediaWorks, controlled by
billionaire Anil Ambani, is in talks to sell a stake in some of
its movie theaters to Mexico's multiplex operator, Cinepolis,
the Business Standard newspaper reported on Monday.