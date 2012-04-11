Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Forestar Group Q4 earnings per share $1.03
* Forestar Group Inc provides additional information on execution of key initiatives and reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results
BANGALORE, April 11 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* The retail arm of South African bank FirstRand aims to spend almost 2 billion rand ($254 million) in the next 12 months on expanding its entry-level banking network and its presence in Africa, the unit's head told the Business Day newspaper.
* Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov may trade part of his stake in the country's No.2 mobile phone operator MegaFon for control in next-generation telecoms provider Yota, business daily Vedomosti reported on Tuesday.
* The operator of the planned Shanghai Disney theme park has secured a 12.9 billion yuan ($2 billion) syndicated loan for the construction of the park, Chinese media reported on Wednesday, a boost for Walt Disney Co as it embarks on a newly announced animation venture in China.
* Chief executive officer K.B. Marsh's total 2016 compensation $6.1 million versus $5.7 million in 2015 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2ma6S0y) Further company coverage:
* Condor hospitality trust inc - Condor's Q4 2016 revenue from continuing operations was $10.5 million compared to $13.4 million in same 2015 period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: