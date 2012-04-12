Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE, April 12 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Stakeholders in Russia's No.2 mobile phone operator MegaFon have returned to the idea of floating its shares on the stock market, Kommersant business daily said on Wednesday, citing industry sources.

* Anheuser Busch InBev has emerged as the lead bidder for Cervecería Nacional Dominicana SA in a deal valued at about $2.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Chinese banks are offering first-time home buyers discounts on mortgage-interest rates in a partial return to supportive measures in place before the government instituted tough restrictions to cool its overheated property market, state media reported on Thursday.